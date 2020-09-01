© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The police and mainstream media are trying to muddy the waters by focusing only on the low-level non-entity pedos like Gary Glitter who we already know about.
The media doesn’t seem to want to go after the wider network that includes major politicians and “lords” who are clearly in it up to their necks.
At least we can rely on the alternative media to expose some of the big names who are involved in the child trafficking industry.
The Jimmy Savile thing will continue to haunt the BBC for the rest of their days.
Over the next few months I’m sure that the BBC will find that a significant number of people are refusing to re-new their TV licence.
A big reduction in profits will certainly make them sit up and take notice.
credits to this video
JohnWatkinsChannel (formerly known as NufffRespect)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZ-RVPVNTfM
Critical UK Channel
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/jimmy-savile-elite-paedophile-ring-exposed.html