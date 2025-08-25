The Trump AI Monopoly: What's Really Going On?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Donald Trump aiming to dominate the future of artificial intelligence? In this video, we dive into claims and concerns about Trump's connections to AI companies, his tech ambitions, and what it could mean for the future of innovation and regulation in the U.S. Stay tuned for a balanced breakdown of the facts, the speculation, and the stakes involved.