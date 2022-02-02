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I don't think the mainstream media know how to tell the truth
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32 views • February 02, 2022
From http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Justin Trudeau has called the freedom convoy movement a "fringe minority" despite this convoy being so large it has drawn international attention. Rebel News is on the ground taking to the "fringe minority" to hear what they think.
French and English
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/embed/vr837d/?pub=p9klofr
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3up2zSh
Justin Trudeau has called the freedom convoy movement a "fringe minority" despite this convoy being so large it has drawn international attention. Rebel News is on the ground taking to the "fringe minority" to hear what they think.
French and English
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/embed/vr837d/?pub=p9klofr
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3up2zSh
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