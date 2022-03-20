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Eva Bartlett: Alex Christoforou on Ukraine's 8 year war on the Donbass & Russia's response to a very real threat (MIRRORED)
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452 views • March 20, 2022
Eva Bartlett: Alex Christoforou on Ukraine's 8 year war on the Donbass & Russia's response to a very real threat (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/0X_9JwcyPq8
On March 19, I spoke with Alex Christoforou, co-founder of The Duran, an independent media site providing geopolitical analysis on a range of issues.
As Alex and co-host Alexander Mercouris have been providing regular updates and analysis on the Russian military operation in Ukraine, I thought viewers and listeners could benefit hugely from recording a conversation with Alex.
He discusses the origins of the current military operation in Ukraine, developments on the ground, the complete whitewashing of the last eight years of Ukraine's bloody war on the people of the Donbass, and parallels in reporting on Syria and Ukraine, Western propaganda on both, and military strategies around liberating both of al-Qaeda and other terrorists (Syria) and N*zis and allied extremists (Ukraine).
These are perspectives you won't hear in Western corporate media, or even from many professed anti-Imperialist commentators.
Follow Alex and Alexander at:https://t.me/thedurancomhttps://thedu... https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexChristo... https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexanderMe...
RELATED LINKS:
https://twitter.com/Louis_Allday/stat...
*My (2019) Donbass war report & playlisthttps://www.mintpressnews.com/under-f...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
*On imprisonment, torture, assassination of journalists & civilians in Ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/intervi...
https://www.stalkerzone.org/?s=mariup...
*Media whitewashing crimes of terrorists in Syria & Ukraine https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the...
https://zeroanthropology.net/2014/09/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/sy...
* “Moderate 'rebels'” massacring Syrians from the start
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/10/...
*Israel arming neo-N*zis in Ukraine, Israel arming & aiding terrorists in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/r...
*Exploiting children for war propaganda (Syria)https://www.rt.com/op-ed/392976-explo...
*John McCain in Syria, in Ukraine https://www.rt.com/news/220079-mccain...
https://www.newsweek.com/syria-upset-...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
http://fleetingfreedom.com/index.php/...
*On hospitals being bombed (or not); hospitals being militarized
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/03/...
https://www.sott.net/article/325238-W... https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/09/...
*The Syria CW false flag
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/05/...
*Russia using Syria military strategy in Ukraine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH_2t... corridors: terrorists & N*zis attacking them
https://www.mintpressnews.com/aleppo-...
https://21stcenturywire.com/2018/03/2...
https://www.rt.com/news/421559-ghouta... "People who tried to evacuate from Kiev-controlled Rubizhne told how the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on their car - 1 person was killed, 4 were injured. The LPR forces took the family out of the shelling and took them to the hospital."https://t.me/swodki
*Support for Assad
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/06/...
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/525037-syria...
*Putin's Crimea unification speech
https://t.me/Reality_Theories/4935
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/0X_9JwcyPq8
On March 19, I spoke with Alex Christoforou, co-founder of The Duran, an independent media site providing geopolitical analysis on a range of issues.
As Alex and co-host Alexander Mercouris have been providing regular updates and analysis on the Russian military operation in Ukraine, I thought viewers and listeners could benefit hugely from recording a conversation with Alex.
He discusses the origins of the current military operation in Ukraine, developments on the ground, the complete whitewashing of the last eight years of Ukraine's bloody war on the people of the Donbass, and parallels in reporting on Syria and Ukraine, Western propaganda on both, and military strategies around liberating both of al-Qaeda and other terrorists (Syria) and N*zis and allied extremists (Ukraine).
These are perspectives you won't hear in Western corporate media, or even from many professed anti-Imperialist commentators.
Follow Alex and Alexander at:https://t.me/thedurancomhttps://thedu... https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexChristo... https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexanderMe...
RELATED LINKS:
https://twitter.com/Louis_Allday/stat...
*My (2019) Donbass war report & playlisthttps://www.mintpressnews.com/under-f...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
*On imprisonment, torture, assassination of journalists & civilians in Ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/intervi...
https://www.stalkerzone.org/?s=mariup...
*Media whitewashing crimes of terrorists in Syria & Ukraine https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the...
https://zeroanthropology.net/2014/09/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/sy...
* “Moderate 'rebels'” massacring Syrians from the start
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/10/...
*Israel arming neo-N*zis in Ukraine, Israel arming & aiding terrorists in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/r...
*Exploiting children for war propaganda (Syria)https://www.rt.com/op-ed/392976-explo...
*John McCain in Syria, in Ukraine https://www.rt.com/news/220079-mccain...
https://www.newsweek.com/syria-upset-...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
http://fleetingfreedom.com/index.php/...
*On hospitals being bombed (or not); hospitals being militarized
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/03/...
https://www.sott.net/article/325238-W... https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/09/...
*The Syria CW false flag
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/05/...
*Russia using Syria military strategy in Ukraine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH_2t... corridors: terrorists & N*zis attacking them
https://www.mintpressnews.com/aleppo-...
https://21stcenturywire.com/2018/03/2...
https://www.rt.com/news/421559-ghouta... "People who tried to evacuate from Kiev-controlled Rubizhne told how the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on their car - 1 person was killed, 4 were injured. The LPR forces took the family out of the shelling and took them to the hospital."https://t.me/swodki
*Support for Assad
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/06/...
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/525037-syria...
*Putin's Crimea unification speech
https://t.me/Reality_Theories/4935
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