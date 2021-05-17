BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dark Matter Confusion Reveals Astronomers Don't Have A Clue!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
461 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
61 views • May 17, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Feb 1, 2019 on YouTube with 3.3K views.
Does dark matter actually exist? Astronomers claim that the mysteries of the universe can be explained by 'tweaking the laws of gravity' Scientists have actively been searching for 'dark matter' for nearly a century Unfortunately, this is yet to yield any definitive results or quantitative proof

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6657343/Astronomers-claim-mysteries-universe-explained-tweaking-laws-gravity.html

Special Thanks to sponsors

Flat Earth Channel
http://TheFlatEarthChannel.com

The Wake Up Channel | Information is Power
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-qVdNo-09J5sazOUmK5RnQ

💡 NEW!!! Become a CT Member! https://www.youtube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Extra Emoji's, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and much more!
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth

SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rutgers, USDA Researchers Report Yeast Compounds Repel Spotted-Wing Drosophila in Cage Tests

Rutgers, USDA Researchers Report Yeast Compounds Repel Spotted-Wing Drosophila in Cage Tests

Chase Codewell
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
Giant &#8220;Blobs&#8221; beneath Earth&#8217;s surface shape planet&#8217;s magnetic field for millions of years

Giant “Blobs” beneath Earth’s surface shape planet’s magnetic field for millions of years

Kevin Hughes
12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

Zoey Sky
Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy