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12,000 Hindu Temples in Tamil Nadu Can't Afford to do Pujas
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3 views • September 11, 2020
More than 25% of Hindu Temples in Tamil Nadu can’t afford to perform puja. According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department of Tamil Nadu, there are 11,999 Hindu Temples in the state who cannot afford to perform 1 puja per day. (TheHindu)
Hindu Temples that DON’T perform puja?
Yes - this is India, home to more than 1 billion Hindus, but remember, it’s not a “Hindu Country” - 1 billion Hindus in a single country is not enough to create a Hindu country. Actually, nowhere on the planet is there a Hindu country. There’s Christian countries, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, but not Hindu. For some reason, 1 billion Hindus in a country doesn’t warrant any country Constitution to ensure Hindu religion is protected - no place on Earth feels this is necessary.
There’s more than 37,000 Hindu Temples in Tamil Nadu that can afford only a single person to take care of the place. Just 1 person. More than 37,000 Temples, and this is only one single state in a country of 1.4 billion people - a country that makes up by itself more than 17% of the global population - in a single state of this country there are 37,000 Temples here alone that have only a SINGLE PERSON struggling to keep the Temple open and many of them anyway don’t perform a single puja each day - because somehow we don’t have enough money.
War and violence costs $14 trillion dollars every year but Hindu Temples can’t afford 1 puja.
Human sex trafficking is a $100 billion business but Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple can’t afford rice, Lord Balaji Temple can’t afford cleaners, and Tamil Nadu Temples can’t afford a single puja.
Where are our priorities?
1 trillion animals are killed each year for human food but 4 billion people live on less than $5.50 per day and 800 million are suffering in chronic hunger.
What are we running for? Still thinking a bigger bank balance will solve the world’s problems?
The thing is, it’s not “THE WORLD’S problems” - it’s OUR problems. Who are “WE”? We don’t need to solve the world’s problems, we just need to address OUR problems. Just keep it simple.
A single person’s greed and discontentment keeps us running for an entire lifetime never getting to where we are going, and losing sight of the fulfillment that lies beneath our noses.
Not able to sit with ourselves, and not able to LIVE with our neighbours.
Then where are we going?
And why so fast?
The only civilization to live 5000 years ago and STILL live today is Hinduism.
Is there no reason for this?
Then why still running for more dollars when it’s all dissolving anyway?
The only way to LIVE with ourselves is to BE with ourselves. The only way to BE with OURSELVES is to SIT & LISTEN.
Then why we won’t do this? Too much distraction?
The only thing that kept inside solutions alive for us was the Master’s LIVING the Hindu conscious principles - today we’re still running for Engineering principles.
The crisis of Corona is to get you to LOOK IN. It has always been and always will be the ONLY POSSIBLE SOLUTION for Me to live with Me.
It’s not too old-fashioned or too overrated, it’s the only way to handle the changes coming with the “New Normal” and anything else that may happen that seems uncertain.
The Enlightened Beings and sciences of Sanatana Hindu Dharma were not here for us to remember, or to forget, it’s here to help you NOW - but you have to USE it, you have to TAKE it. Start reading Upanishads, listening to meditation, aligning to your own Consciousness.
Learn more about simple and updated LIFE for yourself and communities at kailaasa.org/globalservices and tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo
(9 September 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HR&CE #TamilNadu #HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Hindu Temples that DON’T perform puja?
Yes - this is India, home to more than 1 billion Hindus, but remember, it’s not a “Hindu Country” - 1 billion Hindus in a single country is not enough to create a Hindu country. Actually, nowhere on the planet is there a Hindu country. There’s Christian countries, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, but not Hindu. For some reason, 1 billion Hindus in a country doesn’t warrant any country Constitution to ensure Hindu religion is protected - no place on Earth feels this is necessary.
There’s more than 37,000 Hindu Temples in Tamil Nadu that can afford only a single person to take care of the place. Just 1 person. More than 37,000 Temples, and this is only one single state in a country of 1.4 billion people - a country that makes up by itself more than 17% of the global population - in a single state of this country there are 37,000 Temples here alone that have only a SINGLE PERSON struggling to keep the Temple open and many of them anyway don’t perform a single puja each day - because somehow we don’t have enough money.
War and violence costs $14 trillion dollars every year but Hindu Temples can’t afford 1 puja.
Human sex trafficking is a $100 billion business but Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple can’t afford rice, Lord Balaji Temple can’t afford cleaners, and Tamil Nadu Temples can’t afford a single puja.
Where are our priorities?
1 trillion animals are killed each year for human food but 4 billion people live on less than $5.50 per day and 800 million are suffering in chronic hunger.
What are we running for? Still thinking a bigger bank balance will solve the world’s problems?
The thing is, it’s not “THE WORLD’S problems” - it’s OUR problems. Who are “WE”? We don’t need to solve the world’s problems, we just need to address OUR problems. Just keep it simple.
A single person’s greed and discontentment keeps us running for an entire lifetime never getting to where we are going, and losing sight of the fulfillment that lies beneath our noses.
Not able to sit with ourselves, and not able to LIVE with our neighbours.
Then where are we going?
And why so fast?
The only civilization to live 5000 years ago and STILL live today is Hinduism.
Is there no reason for this?
Then why still running for more dollars when it’s all dissolving anyway?
The only way to LIVE with ourselves is to BE with ourselves. The only way to BE with OURSELVES is to SIT & LISTEN.
Then why we won’t do this? Too much distraction?
The only thing that kept inside solutions alive for us was the Master’s LIVING the Hindu conscious principles - today we’re still running for Engineering principles.
The crisis of Corona is to get you to LOOK IN. It has always been and always will be the ONLY POSSIBLE SOLUTION for Me to live with Me.
It’s not too old-fashioned or too overrated, it’s the only way to handle the changes coming with the “New Normal” and anything else that may happen that seems uncertain.
The Enlightened Beings and sciences of Sanatana Hindu Dharma were not here for us to remember, or to forget, it’s here to help you NOW - but you have to USE it, you have to TAKE it. Start reading Upanishads, listening to meditation, aligning to your own Consciousness.
Learn more about simple and updated LIFE for yourself and communities at kailaasa.org/globalservices and tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo
(9 September 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HR&CE #TamilNadu #HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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