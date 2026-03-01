BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
War w/Iran Early Surprises /Lt Col Daniel Davis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10174 followers
197 views • 20 hours ago

Lt Col Daniel Davis question claims that Israel has achieved air supremacy over Iran, expressing skepticism given Iran’s extensive and layered air defenses, including systems like the S-300, and the country’s large geographic size. Conflicting reports from both sides make the true air situation unclear.

They discuss how long a U.S.–Israel campaign could realistically last. While some officials have suggested a short operation (around a week), others, such as retired General Jack Keane, have described it as a potential multi-week campaign. However, doubts are raised about whether the U.S. has sufficient missile stockpiles to sustain a prolonged, high-intensity conflict, especially after supplying weapons to Israel and Ukraine. Estimates suggest heavy operations could only be sustained for one to two weeks without major resupply, and a longer war could strain U.S. global readiness.

On strategy, one speaker argues Iran has been relatively measured, targeting military sites rather than oil infrastructure and pacing its missile use. The other suggests a more effective strategy would have been an overwhelming initial strike (“shock and awe”) followed by sustained attacks, warning that failing to apply early pressure may reduce deterrent impact.

They also discuss drone and missile warfare tactics. Iran reportedly has large drone stockpiles and could potentially launch mass waves to overwhelm air defenses, though neither side has fully escalated to that level yet. In missile defense terms, stopping a drone can be one-to-one, while intercepting incoming missiles typically requires firing two defensive missiles per target.

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

-----------------

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranisraelusalt col daniel davis
Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
