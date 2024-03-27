P.4 Mobile 5G technology NOT A PATCH on this INFINITE, FREE, MOBILE TECHNOLOGY (DIVINE RADIO UNIQUELY TUNED TO YOU) – honest to God! MVI_9125

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2a6a348e-c650-438a-97cd-236dd451dc31

At around the age of 6, in this stage of humanity’s progress, a child makes its first decision for good, using its moral agency, and a spirit fragment of the Universal Father, God, comes to dwell in the mind of the child, with the primary purpose of eternalising the child. It is omniscient, and loves each one of us with infinite affection. How it is done is among the mysteries of mysteries.



