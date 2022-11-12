11/12/2022 -- SEISMIC OVERDRIVE -- Another deep M7.0 Earthquake strikes on top of the other FOUR

Things have taken a turn for the serious, as if we weren't already there with the previous deep M7.0 from 3 days ago.. and the M7.3 which struck next to it yesterday........





Now a NEW deep M7.0 has struck in a different location about 500 miles away.





Something serious is going on below the West Pacific , Indo-Australian plate, and is spreading out in all directions from the "tip" of the "plate boundary".





But as I found out in the past few days, the "plate boundary tip" isn't just a plate boundary tip. I show in the video what I found, and its just unbelievable.

It is what it is.. I have to show my viewers what I find, even if it confronts EVERYTHING I know to be true , or possible. What I show in this video is not Pareidolia , seeing shapes in clouds or faces in rocks. I measured each down the the mile.. they are not only symmetrical, they are in the shape of classic "star fort style" but continental in size.





This confronts many things which some people might or might not believe, and with the deep earthuquakes happening below the tip of the 2nd largest one on the planet, I will have to say, something very strange is going on, and its not something strange here on my channel. The only obvious answers lead to more questions - and the more obscure answers are even more troublesome.





Can't be chance when its EVERY CONTINENT. Troubling to say the least, but mind blowing in the same right.

As I said in the video, I don't know what it means, who built them, how they did it, or why. But the only options I can find lead back to someone having made/crafted these whole continental sized structures a long time ago, but as far as I know, no one had (or has to this day) this ability.





If you rule out humans, this opens up the door (flood gates) to other options, but like I said, the obscure options are even more troubling that IF people built these. All options are on the table, even chance maybe.. but chance seems very slight when we start talking about each continent having a pyramid triangle or starfort perfect shape on all sides. It's next to impossible to have this naturally speaking.

Thanks to Paul Cook for inspiring this discovery: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTea...





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos