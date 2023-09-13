Stew Peters Show





Sep 12, 2023





Snowflakes have killed comedy and it’s no laughing matter.

Comedian Damon Imani is here to talk about the death of comedy and how America needs to laugh again.

Damon has released multiple comedy sketches ripping the ADL for their phony virtue signaling.

Additionally, Damon released a hilarious sketch about Elon Musk thwarting NATO’s plans for World War 3 with Russia.

It’s clear the powers that be want the world to go to war.

Comedy is a useful tool to expose their neocon warmongering ways.

Late night comedy shows are tanking in the ratings because they politicize everything.

Good jokes are based on reality and the Left does not exist in reality.

They can’t write honest jokes because propaganda is their goal.

They have their orders to brainwash the people and America is changing the channel.

Evil deserves to be mocked.

Don’t miss Damon’s comedy by following him on X at https://twitter.com/damonimani

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Support Stew's Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h6k3i-the-left-has-killed-comedy-demonic-snowflakes-hate-the-unity-of-laughter.html