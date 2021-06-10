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Hunter Biden reportedly used government connections to help Romanian tycoon avoid jail
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96 views • June 10, 2021
Newly surfaced emails reveal suggest Hunter Biden tried to leverage his government connections to help a Romanian real estate tycoon avoid a bribery conviction. One America's Camryn Kinsey has more.
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