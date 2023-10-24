Bail bonds: Safeguarding rights, restoring lives

We delve into a passionate conversation to explore the profound consequences of bail reform and its effect on our criminal justice system, shedding light on the crucial role private bail bonds play in preserving individual rights and promoting reform while navigating the intricacies of our justice system.Topo Padilla (Bail Bondsman)
https://www.padillabailbonds.com
https://www.facebook.com/gregpadillabailbonds/
https://www.pbus.com/page/BOD/Board-of-Directors.htm
The Padilla family and their staff of experienced bail agents serving the Sacramento area and counties are here to help you secure bail 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Do Not Talk website and store.
https://www.do-not-talk.com
Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
Locals: notalk.locals.com
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk
Truth Social: @DONOTTALK
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.