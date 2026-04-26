DC: Shots fired during a WH Correspondents' Assoc reception attended by Trump - clip 2, closer up view

Newest updates, added at bottom:

Shots were fired at the Washington Hilton hotel, inside lobby during a White House Correspondents' Association reception attended by Trump and Melania in the Ballroom. All are safe in attendance at dinner. Shots are heard louder at the very beginning of video clip 1.

Update: TMZ now said Shooter taken into custody. Shots fired inside lobby, dinner was in the Ballroom.

An Officer Shot: A law enforcement official stated that an officer was shot but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to be okay.

https://www.tmz.com/2026/04/25/shots-fired-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner/

Another Update;

Trump offered the following statement on Truth Social:

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he wrote. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

https://www.kark.com/news/top-stories/trump-evacuated-from-white-house-correspondents-dinner-amid-loud-bangs/

