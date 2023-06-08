https://gettr.com/post/p2j4qqo6544

6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Both Wall Street and Silicon Valley are unwilling to decouple from the CCP. This implies that America's engagement policy towards the CCP will continue to use American taxpayers' money to fund the CCP's global expansion, and this should be frightening to all of us.

6/4/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 美国华尔街和硅谷都不愿和中共脱钩，这说明了美国对中共的绥靖政策会继续用美国纳税人的钱资助中共进行全球扩张，这应该让大家都感到不寒而栗。

