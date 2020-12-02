© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-Vice President Of Microsoft Frank Clegg Appeals To Humanity On Danger Of 5G
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
905 views • December 02, 2020
Frank Clegg is the CEO of Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST). C4ST is appealing to the Government of Canada to suspend the 5G rollout and to choose safe and reliable fibre connections.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.