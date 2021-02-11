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11/02/2021 -- Earthquake Unrest rises -- Solar Storm + Spread of seismic taking place - Be prepared
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251 views • November 03, 2021
Seismic unrest rises its head yet again during a time of solar activity.
It's been 3 1/2 weeks since my last update, this was a choice I made based on the frenzy of disinfo and hyperinflating of the seismic news taking place across other channels here on youtube.
I didn't want to play into the hype, so I stuck to doing live updates over on twitch haphazardly for the past month.
You can always tune in to watch twitch 24/7 (for the earthquakes live as they strike) here at this link: https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
It's been 3 1/2 weeks since my last update, this was a choice I made based on the frenzy of disinfo and hyperinflating of the seismic news taking place across other channels here on youtube.
I didn't want to play into the hype, so I stuck to doing live updates over on twitch haphazardly for the past month.
You can always tune in to watch twitch 24/7 (for the earthquakes live as they strike) here at this link: https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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