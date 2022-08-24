28 DOCTORS DEAD, POST VAX - THERE IS AN ATTEMPT TO COVER UP THE DOCTOR DEATH RATE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQ5zcaagiARY/





Former Democrat millionaire donor, Steve Kirsch, drops bombshells about the vaccine genocide! The media is on the wrong side, and shoving the truth about the vaccine under the rug. He burned Fox News.





Odessa Orlewicz joins discusses the doctors that are dropping like flies in Canada, and the culprit is the deadly vaccine forced upon them by the government. Dr. Jane Ruby details the fibrous clots which are completely synthetic growths, causing thousands to drop dead!





Albert Benavides exposes how the placebo injections were distributed to world leaders, and how VAERS is deleting huge amounts of data supporting that the vaccine is deadly.





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