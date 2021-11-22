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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 10) The Parasites went to their New Host in China - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • November 22, 2021
The criminals were double dipping since 1937, we paid double for everything. Now the criminals are in China, and if they come to our shores using the Chinese army, their will be a Million man waiting for them fighting to death.
For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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