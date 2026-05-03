BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Passive & Residual Income WHILE YoU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Workout in Toxic Indoor Gyms
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • Yesterday

Original Title: 4 Reasons Why People Who Exercise in Indoor Gyms DIE SOONER! 

Video going over 4 reasons why people who workout in indoor gyms probably die sooner than those who never step foot in a gym. The 4 Reasons:

1. poor indoor air quality

For the world's both USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that 120 times more powerful at destroying germs than straight bleach is yet is made of just 3 natural ingredients: water, salt, vinegar, and a little bit of electricity, visit

TryHypo.com/HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


Learn more about indoor air quality & how to protect yourself at

https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies


2. no sunlight which is made worse by all the toxic, artificial blue lights coming off of the conventional LEDS &/or fluorescent bulbs

To learn about natural daylighting & healthier lighting sources as well as the harms of man-made blue light & how to protect yourself, visit all of the following:

https://ParansLight.com & https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting

Any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies


3. their bare skin is not touching the earth so they're not grounded & getting a source of natural antiinflammation

Learn about earthing at any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies


4. Wi-fi, other wireless devices, and other invisible man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies


To be able to afford the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Keywords
groundingelectromagnetic fieldsblue lightearthingemfsindoor air qualitydr jack krusehealthiest lighting
Chapters

15:15End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

Jacob Thomas
Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother&#8217;s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother’s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

HRS Editors
6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy