Passive & Residual Income WHILE YoU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Workout in Toxic Indoor Gyms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Title: 4 Reasons Why People Who Exercise in Indoor Gyms DIE SOONER!
Video going over 4 reasons why people who workout in indoor gyms probably die sooner than those who never step foot in a gym. The 4 Reasons:
1. poor indoor air quality
For the world's both USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that 120 times more powerful at destroying germs than straight bleach is yet is made of just 3 natural ingredients: water, salt, vinegar, and a little bit of electricity, visit
TryHypo.com/HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
Learn more about indoor air quality & how to protect yourself at
https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies
2. no sunlight which is made worse by all the toxic, artificial blue lights coming off of the conventional LEDS &/or fluorescent bulbs
To learn about natural daylighting & healthier lighting sources as well as the harms of man-made blue light & how to protect yourself, visit all of the following:
https://ParansLight.com & https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting
Any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
3. their bare skin is not touching the earth so they're not grounded & getting a source of natural antiinflammation
Learn about earthing at any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
4. Wi-fi, other wireless devices, and other invisible man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs)
Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies
To be able to afford the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
15:15End Screen