Passive & Residual Income WHILE YoU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Workout in Toxic Indoor Gyms

Original Title: 4 Reasons Why People Who Exercise in Indoor Gyms DIE SOONER!

Video going over 4 reasons why people who workout in indoor gyms probably die sooner than those who never step foot in a gym. The 4 Reasons:

1. poor indoor air quality

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2. no sunlight which is made worse by all the toxic, artificial blue lights coming off of the conventional LEDS &/or fluorescent bulbs

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3. their bare skin is not touching the earth so they're not grounded & getting a source of natural antiinflammation

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4. Wi-fi, other wireless devices, and other invisible man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

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