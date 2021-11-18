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Rights For Artificial Intelligence, Not Humans - Brought To You By The White House
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80 views • November 18, 2021
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor is warning us that "a new Bill of Rights, but not for humans; but for AI (Artificial Intelligence)! This means “Big Tech” will once again, be creating ways to control us, not educate us! Oh, and here’s the ‘delphi treatment’: We the People have several opportunities to watch what’s being created via Zoom. We even can comment in support of this new Bill, or, against it." She joins me in this episode to look at how the criminally minded in government and the corporate world want to enslave humanity but make sure that their AI Frankensteins have more rights than the people.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/rights-for-artificial-intelligence-not-humans-brought-to-you-by-the-white-house-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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