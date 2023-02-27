Julie Snyder buys a hotel with the money of Pierre Karl Péladeau

The video is so funny, so real, so true, LOL, Julie Snyder is a brash woman, and she's a feminist, and she married multi-millionaire Pierre-Karl Péladeau for his money, and she bought a hotel with the money of Pierre-Karl Péladeau, listen to her give her orders, like many women today they want to be bossy, and they want to boss and dominate men, but they will never boss or dominate men, never, they can only boss and dominate femboys, like the jealous and envious trolls, who troll me on the internet like losers femboys, since 2016.





Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper