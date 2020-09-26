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Public School: A Conspiracy Against Ourselves
The School Sucks Project
The School Sucks Project
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14 views • September 26, 2020
Full Playlist: http://schoolsucksproject.com/gatto/
"Solve this problem and school will heal itself: children know that schooling is not fair, not honest, not driven by integrity. They know they are devalued in classes and grades,1 that the institution is indifferent to them as individuals. The rhetoric of caring contradicts what school procedure and content say, that many children have no tolerable future and most have a sharply proscribed one. The problem is structural. School has been built to serve a society of associations: corporations,
institutions, and agencies. Kids know this instinctively. How should they feel about it? How should we?"

A short video based on John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education.

Arranged and edited by Brett Veinotte

This excerpt is from Chapter Sixteen: A Conspiracy Against Ourselves, Section 1: "Two Social Revolutions Become One,"

Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300

The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
Keywords
educationconspiracyarrestedschoolscommon corejohn taylor gatto authorthe underground history of american educationzero tolerance video gamepudlic schoolschool board
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