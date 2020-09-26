© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public School: A Conspiracy Against Ourselves
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • September 26, 2020
Full Playlist: http://schoolsucksproject.com/gatto/
"Solve this problem and school will heal itself: children know that schooling is not fair, not honest, not driven by integrity. They know they are devalued in classes and grades,1 that the institution is indifferent to them as individuals. The rhetoric of caring contradicts what school procedure and content say, that many children have no tolerable future and most have a sharply proscribed one. The problem is structural. School has been built to serve a society of associations: corporations,
institutions, and agencies. Kids know this instinctively. How should they feel about it? How should we?"
A short video based on John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education.
Arranged and edited by Brett Veinotte
This excerpt is from Chapter Sixteen: A Conspiracy Against Ourselves, Section 1: "Two Social Revolutions Become One,"
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
"Solve this problem and school will heal itself: children know that schooling is not fair, not honest, not driven by integrity. They know they are devalued in classes and grades,1 that the institution is indifferent to them as individuals. The rhetoric of caring contradicts what school procedure and content say, that many children have no tolerable future and most have a sharply proscribed one. The problem is structural. School has been built to serve a society of associations: corporations,
institutions, and agencies. Kids know this instinctively. How should they feel about it? How should we?"
A short video based on John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education.
Arranged and edited by Brett Veinotte
This excerpt is from Chapter Sixteen: A Conspiracy Against Ourselves, Section 1: "Two Social Revolutions Become One,"
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.