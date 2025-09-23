BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Aussie Cossack is 1014 days locked in Sydney's Russian Consulate. Fighting strong using maximum security jail type training routine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
❗️Meanwhile, Aussie Cossack is 1014 days locked (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=List_of_people_who_took_refuge_in_a_diplomatic_mission&wprov=rarw1) in Sydney's Russian Consulate and fighting strong using maximum security jail type training routine.

No visits allowed. Constant Lockdown. Complete social isolation. 

The good news is that Aussie Cossack's son will be born God willing in December 2025.

The Australian government could agree to allow free passage of Aussie Cossack to direct diplomatic deportation out of Australia on humanitarian grounds.

In this scenario, Russia would probably reciprocate by releasing Oscar Jenkins back to Australia on humanitarian grounds. Jenkins is currently serving a 13 year jail sentence in a Siberian prison camp.

If Albanese wants Jenkins back and the Aussie Cossack banished to Russia this is the time to act.

If Albanese doesn't want to facilitate a deal then baby Cossack will be born in the consulate and Aussie Cossack will focus on a full AFP political campaign to win the March 2028 NSW Election.

🫵It's up to you Albo.

@AussieCossack

