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#DavidKnightShow FULL SHOW: Politicians Use #Covid19 To Kill The Constitution! REPLAY
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18 views • April 10, 2020
March 31st, 2020 - Replay for Apr. 10th show.
Is this novel coronavirus more dangerous than authoritarian government?
On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue covering COVID-19 and the government overreach that has come with it.
From forcing citizens to wear masks in public to shutting down small businesses and enacting curfews, local governments across the country are trampling on the Constitution.
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Is this novel coronavirus more dangerous than authoritarian government?
On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue covering COVID-19 and the government overreach that has come with it.
From forcing citizens to wear masks in public to shutting down small businesses and enacting curfews, local governments across the country are trampling on the Constitution.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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