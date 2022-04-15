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Dems Don't Care
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120 views • April 15, 2022
They’re Like Honey Badgers
* Pain inflicted seems vindictive at this point.
* They don’t seem to like Americans all that much.
* Don’t worry America, they “care”.
* Left has morphed into something unrecognizable.
* The buck stops...elsewhere.
* Is there anyone who can actually effectuate change?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303992981001
* Pain inflicted seems vindictive at this point.
* They don’t seem to like Americans all that much.
* Don’t worry America, they “care”.
* Left has morphed into something unrecognizable.
* The buck stops...elsewhere.
* Is there anyone who can actually effectuate change?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303992981001
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