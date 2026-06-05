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THIS IS THE STRONG DELUSION | 6-5-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2679


Show Notes:


Communion verses

Romans 5:1-11 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%205%3A1-11&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV


Are you Converted? https://newswithviews.com/are-you-converted/

'Convert': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/convert

2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thess%202&version=KJV

America Handcuffed: https://www.lincolnsquare.media/p/america-handcuffed-how-the-new-ndaa

Humiliation ritual: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1486883653452301

6 Sided Star: https://www.facebook.com/reel/976814878487116


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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