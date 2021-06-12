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SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
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544 views • June 12, 2021
____________________
SPACEBUSTERS "IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU"
One of THE BEST awakening video series that exists on the internet, MUCH of this content gets repurposed all throughout various truther sites and posts. They also draw from sources I have found to be exceptionally valuable through independant research, such as Dr. Tom Cowan (one of my favorites).
This is simply a MUST WATCH for anyone who has not seen it, and a GREAT starting point for sheeple who are starting to awaken.
Excellent way to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was the foundation of truth for my own awakening. An EXCELLENT series explaining and debunking some of the most importance lies oused against us: 'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself' 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
SpaceBusters Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Spacebusters Complete Playlist [RoxyTube]
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/spacebusters-part-1-the-truth_GvHIJcFMbeIebjl.html/list/lX2S45gJBKgcIEM
Spacebusters Complete Playlist [Bitchute]
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/7D4JerLOMdMq/
Episodes
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZfnaMqen4FFM/
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah https://www.bitchute.com/video/KV8tpxNVkjPC/
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf https://www.bitchute.com/video/md5KsuBexHtI/
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4tu64EBZAqB/
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyWmFkr5Orq2/
____________________
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
SPACEBUSTERS "IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU"
One of THE BEST awakening video series that exists on the internet, MUCH of this content gets repurposed all throughout various truther sites and posts. They also draw from sources I have found to be exceptionally valuable through independant research, such as Dr. Tom Cowan (one of my favorites).
This is simply a MUST WATCH for anyone who has not seen it, and a GREAT starting point for sheeple who are starting to awaken.
Excellent way to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was the foundation of truth for my own awakening. An EXCELLENT series explaining and debunking some of the most importance lies oused against us: 'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself' 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
SpaceBusters Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Spacebusters Complete Playlist [RoxyTube]
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/spacebusters-part-1-the-truth_GvHIJcFMbeIebjl.html/list/lX2S45gJBKgcIEM
Spacebusters Complete Playlist [Bitchute]
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/7D4JerLOMdMq/
Episodes
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZfnaMqen4FFM/
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah https://www.bitchute.com/video/KV8tpxNVkjPC/
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf https://www.bitchute.com/video/md5KsuBexHtI/
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4tu64EBZAqB/
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyWmFkr5Orq2/
____________________
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
Keywords
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