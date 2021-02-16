© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Club of Rome - Why Cabal wants to take everything away from us!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
169 views • February 16, 2021
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
Explained to me Something "Lightworkers" and there supporters: - How this is an "Great Time to be Alive"? People die without there medicine, without food, People be murdered in Streets and Hospitals, people with masks with brainwash damage because the liar media-Cabal and turn them in zumbies, people lockdown at home, people cant enjoy go out and talk and make friends, How the fuck this is the great Awakening? This is a Great BS World Population Reduction. And you fools come here clap this Deep State agents - Santa, Lorie, David Wilcock, Utsavas etc that are mockering on your face talking in gesaras and Great Awakenings and asking you for money? Talking in money when manny people are suffering and die? Is this your meaning of "Great time to be alive?" and "The Great Awakening?". KILLING PEOPLE ITS GREAT?
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
Explained to me Something "Lightworkers" and there supporters: - How this is an "Great Time to be Alive"? People die without there medicine, without food, People be murdered in Streets and Hospitals, people with masks with brainwash damage because the liar media-Cabal and turn them in zumbies, people lockdown at home, people cant enjoy go out and talk and make friends, How the fuck this is the great Awakening? This is a Great BS World Population Reduction. And you fools come here clap this Deep State agents - Santa, Lorie, David Wilcock, Utsavas etc that are mockering on your face talking in gesaras and Great Awakenings and asking you for money? Talking in money when manny people are suffering and die? Is this your meaning of "Great time to be alive?" and "The Great Awakening?". KILLING PEOPLE ITS GREAT?
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.