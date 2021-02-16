The Club of Rome - Why Cabal wants to take everything away from us!

Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!More News in Site:Explained to me Something "Lightworkers" and there supporters: - How this is an "Great Time to be Alive"? People die without there medicine, without food, People be murdered in Streets and Hospitals, people with masks with brainwash damage because the liar media-Cabal and turn them in zumbies, people lockdown at home, people cant enjoy go out and talk and make friends, How the fuck this is the great Awakening? This is a Great BS World Population Reduction. And you fools come here clap this Deep State agents - Santa, Lorie, David Wilcock, Utsavas etc that are mockering on your face talking in gesaras and Great Awakenings and asking you for money? Talking in money when manny people are suffering and die? Is this your meaning of "Great time to be alive?" and "The Great Awakening?". KILLING PEOPLE ITS GREAT?