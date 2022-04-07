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One Minute to More Mindfulness - mindfulness tips/how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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32 views • April 07, 2022
Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on mindful breathing for just one minute to help you to become more present and connected to the now.

Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport

Save over 75% on the Self Love Power Shift, a 6-step online course guiding you to a deeper connection with yourself: https://holisticrestoration.com/selflovenow {LIMITED TIME OFFER SO ACT NOW!}
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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