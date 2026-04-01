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InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - The World Has Never Been Closer To Nuclear War, Warns Top Russian Military Expert Victor Bout - 3-31-2026
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"Nuclear War Is Inevitable- It's The End Of Civilization!" Russian Military Expert Victor Bout Rallies Humanity Against The Globalist Death Cult! "There Is A Really Small Cabal Of Satanists That Are Deciding Our Destiny- Heck No! We're Not Going Without A Fight!"

https://x.com/realvictorbout

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