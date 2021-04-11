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Another Medical Expert Speaks on COVID-19
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1000 views • April 11, 2021
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", a look at a presentation by Dr. Ryan Cole, CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, on COVID-19 prevention and treatment given during the "Capitol Clarity" event in Idaho is reviewed. Thanks to Brian Shihavy, editor at Health Impact News, for the information and video of Dr. Cole.
According to Dr. Cole, Idaho is no longer in a "pandemic" phase but an endemic phase. As you know, this has been called a "plan-demic" or "scam-demic" because the microorganism supposedly causing individuals to be sick, dubbed COVID-19, has never been purified, isolated or proven to exist. But, even if it were, Dr. Cole indicates what has been done is nothing short of medical nihilism.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/medical-doctor-and-director-of-diagnostics-laboratory-presents-cures-for-covid-and-exposes-dangers-of-covid-vaccines/
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
According to Dr. Cole, Idaho is no longer in a "pandemic" phase but an endemic phase. As you know, this has been called a "plan-demic" or "scam-demic" because the microorganism supposedly causing individuals to be sick, dubbed COVID-19, has never been purified, isolated or proven to exist. But, even if it were, Dr. Cole indicates what has been done is nothing short of medical nihilism.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/medical-doctor-and-director-of-diagnostics-laboratory-presents-cures-for-covid-and-exposes-dangers-of-covid-vaccines/
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
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