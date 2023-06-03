Create New Account
2 years ago - MOST BANNED VIDEO REPORTED-Pentagon Illegally Targeting Americans With Secret Weapon Warns High Level Whistleblower
337 views
DaPulse Independents
Published a day ago |

Oct 25, 2021

Most Banned Videos

OAN's Scott Wheeler interviews Pentagon whistleblower Dr. Jay Michael Waller. Waller warns that the Democrats are using psychological warfare weapons he developed, to illegally target the American people.

Keywords
newsinfowarspoliticstruthbannedvideofreefomconspiracydebunk

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
