The comrades-in-arms of the New China Federation are like siblings.Together we terminate the CCP. No betrayal, and never give up.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p23cxcfca58

The comrades-in-arms of the New China Federation are like siblings.Together we terminate the CCP. No betrayal, and never give up.

七哥的誓言：

新中国联邦的战友们，亲如兄弟姐妹。一起灭共! 永不背叛，永不伤害，永不放弃！


