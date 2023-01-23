https://gettr.com/post/p23cxcfca58
The comrades-in-arms of the New China Federation are like siblings.Together we terminate the CCP. No betrayal, and never give up.
七哥的誓言：
新中国联邦的战友们，亲如兄弟姐妹。一起灭共! 永不背叛，永不伤害，永不放弃！
