Secrets of the energy body 4. The gateway portal of the present moment

In this episode Sarita explores how frequencies change our reality and the bodies manifested structure. She teaches a higher level of heart coherence in relation to our newly activated 5D crystalline heart centres.





Episode 4

The gateway portal of the present moment

In this episode Sarita guides you through the portal of the present moment and teaches how to access a state of true sovereignty, opening the gateway of ascension for humanity into 5D unity consciousness.





Episode 5

Navigating the collective pool of the 4th dimension

In this Episode Sarita explains the 4th dimension of the collective pool and how to unhook from unconsciousness collective beliefs and programs.





Episode 6

The triad sacred merge into unity consciousness.

In this Episode Sarita guides you to weave in balance through the merge of the sacred masculine and divine feminine principals through the energy centres to actualize the alchemy of oneness from within.





LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com









My aim is to give you all as much information as I can for free on this channel so that you too can become the master of your own reality.