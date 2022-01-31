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Using the Law to Chase Those Responsible for Harming the American People
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521 views • January 31, 2022
Dr Mercola interviews Francis A. Boyle to discuss a possible solution for US citizens to bring Covid Criminals to justice.
Other topics include: bio weapons, Fauci, CDC, FDA, Bill Gates, ebola and much more.
Sources;
article:
https://mega.nz/file/1gMnDKoY#7j8i6iDvPqU2xZnM8GByP-YjReT_XgowFkkDMpNxRFM
transcript:
https://mega.nz/file/EwNHSALA#MMSviigORWuYEWBGjNz9hDN2rptY8swjhyETCi5o3GM
original video date: 2021-11-28
Other topics include: bio weapons, Fauci, CDC, FDA, Bill Gates, ebola and much more.
Sources;
article:
https://mega.nz/file/1gMnDKoY#7j8i6iDvPqU2xZnM8GByP-YjReT_XgowFkkDMpNxRFM
transcript:
https://mega.nz/file/EwNHSALA#MMSviigORWuYEWBGjNz9hDN2rptY8swjhyETCi5o3GM
original video date: 2021-11-28
Keywords
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