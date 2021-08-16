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Video #5│666 and NASA
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
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784 views • August 16, 2021
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Video #5│666 and NASA

Genesis 7, 6 + Daniel 3, 1
3 Kings 10, 14
2 Paralipomenon (Chronicles) 9, 13
1 Esdras (Ezdra) 2, 13
Apocalypse 6, 7-8
Apocalypsis 13, 16-18
Apocalyptic Revelation
666 number of the beast
end of the world
Math
Maths
Mathematics explained

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#grigorieciulinaru #nasa #666 #space #spacex #science #scientific #launch #launches #launching #rocket #brain #elonmusk #armageddon #apocalypse

Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Keywords
trumpsciencebibleevilspacelatest newsspace xartificial intelligenceliveapocalypsetv666numerologylaunchrocketgalaxymusklaunchingrocket launch
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