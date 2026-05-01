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Ceasefire, shmeasefire! Zionist forces keep blowing things up in Lebanon - Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Ceasefire, shmeasefire! Zionist forces keep blowing things up in Lebanon

Nothing to see here, people: just the IDF obliterating buildings in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

And yes, they do it amid what is supposed to be a ceasefire as Israel intensifies its invasion and seems committed to de facto annexing Lebanese lands south of the Litani river.

Adding:

War pigs gotta war pig! Trump family profits from arms sales to US military

A US company called Powerus has signed a deal to supply the US Air Force with interceptor drones, though the exact amount of the gear to be sold and the value of the contract are yet to be publicly disclosed.

The kicker?

👉 Powerus is backed by none other than Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, sons of the sitting president of the United States.

Totally not a conflict of interest and totally not profiteering from the illegal US war in the Middle East!

Adding:

Somaliland refuses to help Israel ethnically cleanse Gaza - report

Israel’s budding bromance with Somaliland has hit a snag when the latter promptly refused to become a destination for thousands of Palestinians whom the Israelis want to expel from the Gaza Strip, Haaretz notes.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviser Caroline Glick made a similar offer to the Democratic Republic of Congo - which was also rejected.

Glick further tried to pitch the plan for the displacement of Gaza’s population to the US Embassy in Israel, portraying it as an effort to implement Trump’s “Riviera of the Middle East” plan on the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Israel continues carving up the Gaza Strip by imposing more restricted areas and effectively trying to drive Palestinians from their land.


 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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