Prophecy Excerpts fallen angels pour Gold Dust from the SKY masses deceived. Now masses believe transhumanist Elon Musk is good. Strange times. YAH Warns Repentance is needed (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing the Ichabod antichrist churches in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen We are not supposed to run after signs and wonders they follow us who believe in YOU YAHUSHUA our SOON COMING KING who so many call YOU JESUS by YOUR Greek Name From YAHS Prophecy 23 given by Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu under the ANOINTING OF THE RUACH HA KODESH "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" A new prophecy is coming forth this day. A warning to the wolves in sheep's clothing that stand in the office of the apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher that are out to devour MY sheep to abuse, kill or to maim them, control, deceive, or chase them away. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" As in the days of Moses, when I spoke to the Evil Pharaoh and I said, "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" So I say unto you this day, to the wolves who pretend to be MINE, but do not even know who I am! Those that pretend to love ME and serve ME and quote MY words, and yet do not even know who I am! I say unto you this day "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" But I command these wolves this day who deceive MY sheep and lead them astray with false doctrines, mind control, mind deception, mind manipulation, lying and deceiving spirits. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" I am a God that will not be MOCKED any longer. Also from Prophecy 92 There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan. Be ye Holy as I am Holy, strive to live Holy, in your mind, and body and walk in the HOLY SPIRIT more than you walk in the flesh and know that legions of Heaven’s Holy Angels fight in your behalf!



