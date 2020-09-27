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POINTS OF VULNERABILITY CAN NEVER BE COMPLETELY ELIMINATED
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74 views • September 27, 2020
Censorship isn't always bad. Even yelling fire in the theater isn't bad, if there is a fire. Follow your conscience. You will be up many notches from those platforms whose controllers have a seared conscience. Even Alex Jones censors speech every time he talks over someone. In a way, the internet universe will be put in balance if as they censor good, you censor evil. Don't you think there is censorship in heaven? Censor speech that inspires evil and let the chips fall where they may. Or insert your own comment to the post as your conscience demands. Hate speech isn't always bad, it depends on what you hate. What one man hates, another loves.
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