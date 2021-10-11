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Project Veritas: Johnson & Johnson - Kids Shouldnt Get A Fcking COVID Vaccine There are Unknown Repercussions
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43 views • October 11, 2021
Project Veritas: Johnson & Johnson - Kids Shouldnt Get A Fcking COVID Vaccine There are Unknown Repercussions
Project Veritas released another video of its COVID vaccine investigative series exposing two Johnson & Johnson [J&J] officials, who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine because of the potential long-term side effects.
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
source:
Project Veritas
Project Veritas released another video of its COVID vaccine investigative series exposing two Johnson & Johnson [J&J] officials, who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine because of the potential long-term side effects.
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
source:
Project Veritas
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