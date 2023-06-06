https://gettr.com/post/p2iwk6lc78b

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Rep. Paul Gosar (GETTR:@realpaulgosar): The CCP has made no secret of its goal to replace the United States as a world's dominant power and to spread its authoritarian values across the globe. The CCP's threat to American democracy and its infiltration of American government and civilian institutions pose a grave danger to the security and prosperity of the US. The US must take swift and decisive action to counter the CCP’s influence, and protect our democracy values and institutions.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】众议员保罗·戈萨尔(GETTR:@realpaulgosar)：中共毫不掩饰其取代美国成为世界主导力量并在全球推广其独裁价值观的目标。中共对美国民主的威胁，对美国政府和民间机构的渗透，严重危害美国的国家安全和繁荣。美国必须迅速果断地采取行动对抗中共的影响，保护我们的民主价值观和制度。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





