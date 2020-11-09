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FOX NEWS SATURDAY PRIME-TIME BIDEN "VICTORY" SPEECH COVERAGE
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6 views • November 09, 2020
Bret Baier & Martha MacCallum host coverage of the Biden & Harris speeches with left-wing Fox morons Juan Williams & Chris Wallace driveling in.
Two steps back for us. Shameful.
Two steps back for us. Shameful.
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