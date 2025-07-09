BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Artillery Annihilates Ukrainian Drone Command Post in Kherson Region - MOD footage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
0
153 views • 20 hours ago

Russian artillery ANNIHILATES Ukrainian drone command post in Kherson Region – MOD footage

Working like a well-oiled machine, the crew loads, aims, fires, and destroys the UAV station with pinpoint accuracy.

Adding:

EU’s 18th sanctions package fails again

🇸🇰 Slovakia has once again vetoed the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia during the Committee of Permanent Representatives meeting on July 9.

Bratislava had already blocked the package on July 4, citing concerns over the EU’s plan to phase out Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 and its potential impact on Slovakia’s energy security.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
