Watch a pair Uragan MLRS crews annihilate the enemy concentration in Kupyansk

A pair Uragan 9K57 MLRS armored troops of Western Force Group advance and annihilate Ukrainian troop concentration in Kupyansk. Powerful fire of two missile systems simultaneously demonstrated their accuracy and effectiveness as they covered and burned temporary deployment areas with personnel and weapons. Enemy losses were one company of manpower, 1 T-64 tank, 2 BMP-1 IFV and 2 UAV.
