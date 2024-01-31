Firspost





Jan 30, 2024





Elon Musk's Neuralink puts First Brain Chip in a Human | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Elon Musk's Brain chip company Neuralink has started human trials. The chips are inserted into the brain and will allow users to interact with their phones and computers using only their thoughts. The chips will initially be for people suffering from some form of paralysis. But Musk eventually wants the technology to be available for everyone. Will Brain chips be the future of human development? Palki Sharma tells you.





---





Elon Musk | Neuralink | Brain Chip Implant | Telepathy | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#elonmusk #neuralink #brainchip #telepathy #elonmuskneuralink #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

/ @firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

/ firstpostin





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb6U6UyLq6g