If you're listening to this, you got to make some noise. You got to use hashtags, and contact members of Congress. This is so vitally important.
如果你正在听，你必须要发出一些声音。你必须要使用标签。你必须要联系国会议员。这非常重要。
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
