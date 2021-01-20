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What really makes you ill - Interview with Dawn Lester and David Parker
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53 views • January 20, 2021
Interview with Dawn Lester and David Parker, the researchers and authors of What Really Makes you Ill? why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.
Please excuse the sound, we had buzzing, much more echo and my audio was too low. I have done what I can within my current skill set and available time to make it better.
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback - note As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases:
https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Makes-You-Ill/dp/1673104037/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1
There website is worth a visit:
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Adrians Newslewtter:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
Adrians Blog:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
Adrian's book:
You can read more about it here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
#Adrian #Health #Virus #Vaccines
Please excuse the sound, we had buzzing, much more echo and my audio was too low. I have done what I can within my current skill set and available time to make it better.
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback - note As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases:
https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Makes-You-Ill/dp/1673104037/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1
There website is worth a visit:
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Adrians Newslewtter:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
Adrians Blog:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
Adrian's book:
You can read more about it here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
#Adrian #Health #Virus #Vaccines
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