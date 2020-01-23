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SOROS AT IT AGAIN! THIS TIME THERE IS NO OPPOSITION & HE WANTS TO COMPLETELY DESTROY US (MIRRORED)
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863 views • January 23, 2020
SOROS AT IT AGAIN! THIS TIME THERE IS NO OPPOSITION & HE WANTS TO COMPLETELY DESTROY US (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m_gEvs8V5xE/
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Wendy Welsh joins the program to explain Citizens United and how it has again reared its ugly head. This time though, Soros, and others like him, want to reverse the Supreme Court decision to allow the corporate media complete control over the minds of voters. They want to not only change the law in congress, they want to permanently embed this right into our constitution. The groups fighting for this absurd destruction of our freedom of speech claim there is no group mounting any serious opposition. You can learn more about this situation at http://HelpUncleSam.org
Wendy Welsh also does an exclusive interview for my Patreons on her experiences with Antifa. An eye opening discussion on the crazy (and scary) tactics of this fringe group. You can see that interview, discount coupons, free eBooks, and much more at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Download FREE Cannabis Information @ https://sarahwestall.com/shop/?&SingleProduct=20 (each download is free and it helps the show)
Purchase any products mentioned @ https://SarahWestall.com/shop/
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: "Apex" by Aakash Gandhi for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people inte..
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m_gEvs8V5xE/
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Wendy Welsh joins the program to explain Citizens United and how it has again reared its ugly head. This time though, Soros, and others like him, want to reverse the Supreme Court decision to allow the corporate media complete control over the minds of voters. They want to not only change the law in congress, they want to permanently embed this right into our constitution. The groups fighting for this absurd destruction of our freedom of speech claim there is no group mounting any serious opposition. You can learn more about this situation at http://HelpUncleSam.org
Wendy Welsh also does an exclusive interview for my Patreons on her experiences with Antifa. An eye opening discussion on the crazy (and scary) tactics of this fringe group. You can see that interview, discount coupons, free eBooks, and much more at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Download FREE Cannabis Information @ https://sarahwestall.com/shop/?&SingleProduct=20 (each download is free and it helps the show)
Purchase any products mentioned @ https://SarahWestall.com/shop/
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: "Apex" by Aakash Gandhi for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people inte..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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