"This is why we are going to win" - with Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Frihetsnytt fick ett exklusivt samtal med den berömde advokaten och frihetskämpen Reiner Fuellmich om vad han och hans advokatkolleger har utfört i form av juridiska processer till följd av den så kallade coronapandemin samt vad han tror om framtiden.
Läs intervjun på svenska här:
frihetsnytt.se/?p=48555&preview=true
ENG:
Frihetsnytt had an exclusive conversation with renowned lawyer and freedom fighter Reiner Fuellmich about what he and his fellow lawyers have done in terms of litigation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what he thinks about the future.
Website:
ICIC.law
Vad tycker du?
Gilla, dela och kommentera!
FrihetsNytt står för yttrandefrihet.
Hos oss får alla åsikter komma till tals, även de obekväma.
Här råder yttrandefrihet - på riktigt.
Glöm inte att följa kanalen och att besöka oss på https://frihetsnytt.se/
⸻⸻⸻⸻⸺
Stöd FrihetsNytt via Swish: 123 519 63 73
Din gåva behövs!
Det möjliggör för fri media att kunna existera i Sverige.
⸻⸻⸻⸻⸺
Våra sociala medier:
www.facebook.com/FrihetsNytt
www.twitter.com/Frihets_Nytt
www.instagram.com/frihetsnytt/
Telegram: httpt.me/frihetsnytt
swebbtube.se/a/frihetsnytt/video-channels
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZqQWU3XT4s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.