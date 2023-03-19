Create New Account
"This is why we are going to win" - with Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

Frihetsnytt fick ett exklusivt samtal med den berömde advokaten och frihetskämpen Reiner Fuellmich om vad han och hans advokatkolleger har utfört i form av juridiska processer till följd av den så kallade coronapandemin samt vad han tror om framtiden.

Läs intervjun på svenska här:
frihetsnytt.se/?p=48555&preview=true

ENG:
Frihetsnytt had an exclusive conversation with renowned lawyer and freedom fighter Reiner Fuellmich about what he and his fellow lawyers have done in terms of litigation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what he thinks about the future.

Website:
ICIC.law

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZqQWU3XT4s

