"This is why we are going to win" - with Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Frihetsnytt fick ett exklusivt samtal med den berömde advokaten och frihetskämpen Reiner Fuellmich om vad han och hans advokatkolleger har utfört i form av juridiska processer till följd av den så kallade coronapandemin samt vad han tror om framtiden.

Läs intervjun på svenska här:

frihetsnytt.se/?p=48555&preview=true

ENG:

Frihetsnytt had an exclusive conversation with renowned lawyer and freedom fighter Reiner Fuellmich about what he and his fellow lawyers have done in terms of litigation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what he thinks about the future.

Website:

ICIC.law

Vad tycker du?

Gilla, dela och kommentera!

FrihetsNytt står för yttrandefrihet.

Hos oss får alla åsikter komma till tals, även de obekväma.

Här råder yttrandefrihet - på riktigt.

Glöm inte att följa kanalen och att besöka oss på https://frihetsnytt.se/

⸻⸻⸻⸻⸺

Stöd FrihetsNytt via Swish: 123 519 63 73

Din gåva behövs!

Det möjliggör för fri media att kunna existera i Sverige.

⸻⸻⸻⸻⸺

Våra sociala medier:

www.facebook.com/FrihetsNytt

www.twitter.com/Frihets_Nytt

www.instagram.com/frihetsnytt/

Telegram: httpt.me/frihetsnytt

swebbtube.se/a/frihetsnytt/video-channels

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZqQWU3XT4s

fnyttfrihetsnyttreiner fuellmich



