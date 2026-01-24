Media reports say that Iran has recently acquired the #S400 a mobile surface-to-air missile systems, and the #HQ9B long-range air defense system as well as surveillance and early warning radars. And, locally produced systems such as the Iranian-made "Bavar-373" are included in the plan. Thus, Iranian skies have now become fortified by advanced systems from Russia and China, amidst the ambitions of Israel and the US that have just planned to bomb Iran again this year, after losing the 12 Day War last year, in 2025. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, emphasized on Tuesday January 20, saying "Trump knows that we will cut off the hands that reach out to attack the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and we will not give them a safe haven." As in rare footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense in November 2025, close-up footage shows the S-400 in full operational action. By S-400, Iran is fully prepared to intercept B-52 bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons including F-35, as in an illustrative video which Iran says will become a reality soon.

China that reinforced Iranian atmosphere, advanced HQ-9B system and related radar equipment, comes amid rising regional tensions, also signaled deeper military cooperation. The advanced air defense systems have reportedly been delivered — regional intelligence sources say China delivered the HQ-9B and associated radar equipment to Iran in an expedited air shipment. HQ-9B, a move described by security circles as a "qualitative shift" and a world-class air defense system in its ability to repel any potential attack simultaneously. The HQ-19 system has proven its capabilities by intercepting ballistic missiles at distances of up to 200 km and speeds approaching 10,000 m/s, almost Mach 29. This is a testament to its precision and effectiveness in modern missile defense. Now the enemy seems hesitant, because the S-400 and HQ-9B systems are already in Iranian hands! And on Wednesday, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps expressly ordered all military commanders to return to readiness within the next 48 hours!

